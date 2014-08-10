Donnie McClurkin Talks Candidly On Why Church Is ‘Big Business’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Donnie McClurkin understands ministry. He was hired as an associate minister at Marvin Winans’ Perfecting Church in Detroit, in 1989. McClurkin served as an assistant to Winans for over a decade.
He was sent out by Winans in 2001 to establish Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, where he is now Senior Pastor.
When we sat down to talk he was very candid and forthcoming. No topic was off limits!
Watch this engaging chat.
[anvplayer video=”4244633″]
Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston
11 photos Launch gallery
Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston
1. Pastors Rudy Rasmus and Mrs. Juanita Rasmus1 of 11
2. Pastor Creflo Dollar and Taffi DollarSource:Press Photo 2 of 11
3. Pastor A.R. BernardSource:Press Photo 3 of 11
4. Bishop Hezekiah WalkerSource:Press Photo 4 of 11
5. Pastor Myles Rutherford And Pastor Delana RutherfordSource:Biography 5 of 11
6. Dr. Brian Lewis and Tara LewisSource:Biography 6 of 11
7. Pastor Anthony Murray and Christine MurraySource:Biography 7 of 11
8. Pastor Bryan E. CruteSource:Biography 8 of 11
9. Bishop David G. Evans9 of 11
10. Solomon Kinloch Jr10 of 11
11. Pastor Ralph Douglas West11 of 11
comments – add yours