Donnie McClurkin Talks Candidly On Why Church Is ‘Big Business’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

Donnie McClurkin understands ministry. He was hired as an associate minister at Marvin Winans’ Perfecting Church in Detroit, in 1989. McClurkin served as an assistant to Winans for over a decade.

He was sent out by Winans in 2001 to establish Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, where he is now Senior Pastor.

When we sat down to talk he was very candid and forthcoming. No topic was off limits!

Watch this engaging chat.

[anvplayer video=”4244633″]