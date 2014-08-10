Faith
Home > Faith

Donnie McClurkin Talks Candidly On Why Church Is ‘Big Business’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Janelle Frost

Posted August 10, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Donnie McClurkin 2014

Donnie McClurkin understands ministry. He was hired as an associate minister at Marvin Winans’ Perfecting Church in Detroit, in 1989. McClurkin served as an assistant to Winans for over a decade.

He was sent out by Winans in 2001 to establish Perfecting Faith Church in Freeport, New York, where he is now Senior Pastor.

When we sat down to talk he was very candid and forthcoming. No topic was off limits!

Watch this engaging chat.

[anvplayer video=”4244633″]

Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

11 photos Launch gallery

Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

Continue reading Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

Possible Faces For Preachers Of L.A., N.Y., Detroit and Houston

big business , church , donnie mcclurkin , marvin winans , ministry , perfecting church

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now