The Steve Harvey Ford Neighborhood Awards Weekend officially got “turnt up” when the State Farm Freedom Friday Party — also dubbed the “all-white party” — erupted at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta on Friday.

Hosted by beloved comedian Sheryl Underwood who broke the crowd down with her hilarious hijinks, setting up the proper mood for soul crooners KEM and The O’Jays to serenade the ladies.

As you can see, attendees from the ATL and surrounding states came dressed to the nines in their all white while they rocked to old school R&B and “neo-soul.”

Take a look at the photographic highlights from the State Farm Freedom Friday Party, with the help of Instagram and Twitter.

Freedom Friday Party at Steve Harvey’s Ford Neighborhood Awards 2014 (Photos) was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

