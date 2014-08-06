Actor Playing Bobby Brown Defends Whitney Houston Biopic

The actor who plays Bobby Brown in the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic for Lifetime is defending the project, saying he understand the family’s resistance to a TV movie, but believes the project honors her memory.

“I really do feel like it does do her justice, and at the same time, I do understand their reservations,” Arlen Escarpeta told The Hollywood Reporter Monday night at the premiere of his new movie Into the Storm. “That’s close to home. That’s family. You have to respect family when it comes to matters of the heart. Respect to those guys absolutely. I understand that you do want to keep a bit of distance. If and when they do see the film, they’ll see it came from a place of love.”

He also thinks the Houston film turned out well, telling viewers, “Prepare yourself.”

“Angela Bassett is such a phenomenal director … and to tell that story from the inside out was a pleasure,” he said. We shot the film with love, we approached it with love and I really feel like we have something special there. Yaya [DaCosta, who’s playing Houston] did a phenomenal job … I have no complaints. I’m truly head over heels just blessed and happy.”

“Into the Storm” hits theaters on Friday.

