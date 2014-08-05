Nation
[VIDEO] Cornel West: Obama ‘Facilitates The Killing Of Innocent Palestinians’


NewsOne Staff

Posted August 5, 2014
[anvplayer video=”4230895″]
Dr. Cornel West described President Barack Obama as a “war criminal” during a speech he delivered Saturday at a pro-Palestinian rally. West proclaimed that President Obama deserves the label “because his drones have killed 233 innocent children.”

To read a full account of Dr. Cornel West’s pro-Palestinian speech and his remarks about President Obama visit TalkingPointsMemo.com.

