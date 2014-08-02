NYPD Drag Naked Woman From Apartment, Leave Her Passed Out On The Floor

Warning: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Once again showing their willingness to protect and serve, New York’s Finest dragged a nearly naked woman from her apartment and left her passed out on the floor, reports the NY Daily News.

RELATED:

NYPD Places Pregnant Woman In Apparent Chokehold Over Grilling Dispute

Medical Examiner Rules Eric Garner’s Death A Homicide

Denise Stewart, 48, who suffers with severe asthma, screamed “I can’t breathe” as she struggled to get away from police officers who held her against a wall after pulling her from her apartment on July 13.

The incident is all captured on video.

According to the Daily News, officers said they were called to the building to respond to a possible domestic violence dispute. Stewart’s lawyer claims the 911 call came from an apartment on another floor.

Stewart eventually passed out and remained uncovered for approximately two minutes until a female officer covered her up.

Read more below:

“Oxygen, get my oxygen,” the mother of four can be heard saying to the cops, as they propped her bare body against the wall. A cop shouts, “OK, OK,” and darts out of the screen. Neighbors videotaping from the stairwell started shouting as Stewart, who has severe asthma, fainted and fell to the floor. “Yo, her mother got asthma …y’all wicked, y’all f—— wicked,” shouted one woman. “Her asthma! Her asthma! Her asthma,” screamed another woman. For approximately two minutes and 20 seconds, Stewart was bare-breasted in the hallway as additional police officers tramped up the stairs and through the hallway, glancing at her as they passed by. When cops hauled Stewart’s two sons and two daughters out of the apartment and cuffed them, a female cop finally draped a white towel over Stewart’s exposed torso. Reached at her home Friday, Stewart told the Daily News she was traumatized. “It’s disgusting and embarrassing. I’ve been married 16 years. It took my husband 10 years to see my nakedness,” she said. “I didn’t do nothing wrong,” she said, crying as she recounted the ordeal.

Though officers claim that Stewart 12-year-old daughter showed “visible” signs of abuse, Children’s Services found no evidence of that and returned the child to her mother. She was charged with assaulting a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon after struggling with police who were trying to take her from her mother.

Stewart’S four-year-old grandson was also allegedly pepper-sprayed in the face.

Stewart was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Her daughter, Diamond Stewart, 20, was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, acting in a manner injurious to a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

Stewart’s son Kirkland Stewart, 24, was charged with resisting arrest.

The family is being represented by the Legal Aid attorney, Amy Rameau.

“They manhandled [Stewart] and behaved in a deplorable manner,” Rameau said. “She feels completely mortified. This is about human dignity.”

NYPD Drag Naked Woman From Apartment, Leave Her Passed Out On The Floor was originally published on newsone.com

Also On The Chicago Defender: