Economy Adds 209,000 Jobs In July, Black Unemployment Remains In Double Digits

WASHINGTON (AP) – The overall unemployment rate ticked up to 6.2 percent in July from 6.1 percent. The unemployment rate for African-Americans remains in double digit figures, rising to 11.4 percent.

During the six straight months that have topped 200,000 job gains, more people have looked for work. In July, an additional 329,000 began looking, yet only 131,000 jobs were added, according to the Labor Department’s survey of households.

The results of this survey determine the unemployment rate. With more people looking for work, the unemployment rate rose because the government counts people without jobs as unemployed only if they’re actively seeking work.

A separate survey of businesses and establishments calculated a seasonally adjusted net job gain last month of 209,000.

A consequence of the influx of job-seekers last month is that the unemployment rate rose for women, African-Americans, high school graduates and people with some college experience. But the overall trend for the past 12 months is clear: The unemployment rate is steadily dropping for almost everyone.