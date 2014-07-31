The Praise Diaries: Fred Hammond And Donnie McClurkin Get Ready To Praise Him! [VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

The Festival of Praise 2014 Tour featuring multiple GRAMMY®, Stellar and Dove Award-winning recording artists Fred Hammond and Donnie McClurkin is hitting the road! The national tour kicks-off at the Verizon Theater in Dallas, TX on September 18, during Gospel Music Heritage Month. The guys will be performing their hits and a few duets.

We will have special access just for you! They will share special tidbits with us while they are on the road. The series will be called ‘ The Praise Diaries’.

Fred and Donnie are excited! Check it out!

Make sure that you check back often as we give you exclusive looks behind the scenes as the guys hit the road!

Check out the guys out on the road. Here are the tour dates:

Thursday, September 18, 2014

Verizon Theater

Dallas, TX

Friday, September 19, 2014

Music Hall

Kansas City, MO

Saturday, September 20, 2014

Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church

St. Louis, MO

Sunday, September 21, 2014

Minneapolis Convention Center

Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, September 25, 2014

Palace Theater

Columbus, OH

Friday, September 26, 2014

Cleveland State University

Cleveland, OH

Saturday, September 27, 2014

Detroit Opera House

Detroit, MI

Sunday, September 28, 2014

Horseshoe Chicago Casino

Chicago, IL

Friday, October 3, 2014

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Newark, NJ

Saturday, October 4, 2014

Westchester County Center

White Plains, NY

Sunday, October 5, 2014

Modell Performing Arts Center At the Lyric

Baltimore, MD

Friday, October 10, 2014

Hampton Coliseum

Hampton, VA

Sunday, October 12, 2014

South Carolina State Fair Grandstand

Columbia, SC

Thursday, October 16, 2014

USF Sun Dome

Tampa, FL

Friday, October 17, 2014

CFE Arena

Orlando, FL

Saturday, October 18, 2014

James L. Knight Center

Miami, FL

Tuesday, October 21, 2014

Birmingham-Jefferson Convention

Birmingham, AL

Thursday, October 23, 2014

Beulahland Bible Church

Macon, GA

Friday, October 24, 2014

James Brown Arena

Augusta, GA

Saturday, October 25, 2014

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

Atlanta, GA

Sunday, October 26, 2014

Corbett Sports Center A&T University

Greensboro, NC

Make sue that you read these great stories: