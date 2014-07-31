The Praise Diaries: Fred Hammond And Donnie McClurkin Get Ready To Praise Him! [VIDEO]

The Festival of Praise 2014 Tour featuring multiple GRAMMY®, Stellar and Dove Award-winning recording artists Fred Hammond and Donnie McClurkin is hitting the road! The national tour kicks-off at the Verizon Theater in Dallas, TX on September 18, during Gospel Music Heritage Month. The guys will be performing their hits and a few duets.
We will have special access just for you! They will share special tidbits with us while they are on the road. The series will be called ‘ The Praise Diaries’.
Fred and Donnie are excited! Check it out!
Make sure that you check back often as we give you exclusive looks behind the scenes as the guys hit the road!
Check out the guys out on the road. Here are the tour dates:
Thursday, September 18, 2014
Verizon Theater
Dallas, TX
Friday, September 19, 2014
Music Hall
Kansas City, MO
Saturday, September 20, 2014
Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church
St. Louis, MO
Sunday, September 21, 2014
Minneapolis Convention Center
Minneapolis, MN
Thursday, September 25, 2014
Palace Theater
Columbus, OH
Friday, September 26, 2014
Cleveland State University
Cleveland, OH
Saturday, September 27, 2014
Detroit Opera House
Detroit, MI
Sunday, September 28, 2014
Horseshoe Chicago Casino
Chicago, IL
Friday, October 3, 2014
New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark, NJ
Saturday, October 4, 2014
Westchester County Center
White Plains, NY
Sunday, October 5, 2014
Modell Performing Arts Center At the Lyric
Baltimore, MD
Friday, October 10, 2014
Hampton Coliseum
Hampton, VA
Sunday, October 12, 2014
South Carolina State Fair Grandstand
Columbia, SC
Thursday, October 16, 2014
USF Sun Dome
Tampa, FL
Friday, October 17, 2014
CFE Arena
Orlando, FL
Saturday, October 18, 2014
James L. Knight Center
Miami, FL
Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Birmingham-Jefferson Convention
Birmingham, AL
Thursday, October 23, 2014
Beulahland Bible Church
Macon, GA
Friday, October 24, 2014
James Brown Arena
Augusta, GA
Saturday, October 25, 2014
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
Atlanta, GA
Sunday, October 26, 2014
Corbett Sports Center A&T University
Greensboro, NC
