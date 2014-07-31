1 Dead, 1 Wounded from Downtown Shooting

A shooting took place in the Bank of America building, 231 S. LaSalle St. Thursday morning, right before 10 a.m. It happened on the 17th floor.

According to the Sun-Times, a 59-year-old man was dead and a 54-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. They were shot in the head.

Police are treating the situation as an attempted murder-suicide, reports the Sun-Times.

“Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy said the gunman was a man who was demoted on Friday and who showed up at the office Thursday to shoot the company CEO,” DNAInfo reports.

The street was closed to make room for police officers. The CTA bus No. 156, northbound, is being rerouted around Canal and Monroe.