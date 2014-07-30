Twitter Proves These 28 Rappers Are Probably Smarter Than You

[anvplayer video=”4244624″]

The Internet can make you question one’s reading comprehension anytime you sign in, well, anywhere. America reads at a 7th and 8th grade levels, which might be a little harder to believe because newspapers tend to print at a 5th grade reading level so everyone can understand.

On social media, all bets are off. And, specifically, with your favorite rappers who tweet what they want and when they want (before their tweets are mysteriously deleted), the rules don’t apply.

Time made a tool that can analyze a timeline to see just how smart one’s tweets are. The average person tweets at a fourth-grade level, but let’s see how these 28 rappers do. You might be surprised.

Your Favorite Rapper's Reading Level 28 photos Launch gallery Your Favorite Rapper's Reading Level 1. Juicy J 1 of 28 2. T.I. 2 of 28 3. Drake 3 of 28 4. Jay Z Source:Twitter 4 of 28 5. Kanye West 5 of 28 6. Nicki Minaj 6 of 28 7. Plies 7 of 28 8. Trick Daddy 8 of 28 9. ?uestlove 9 of 28 10. Wiz Khalifa 10 of 28 11. Common Source:Twitter 11 of 28 12. Meek Mill 12 of 28 13. Wale 13 of 28 14. Rick Ross 14 of 28 15. David Banner Source:Twitter 15 of 28 16. Gucci Mane 16 of 28 17. French Montana 17 of 28 18. Lil Wayne 18 of 28 19. Soulja Boy 19 of 28 20. Iggy Azalea 20 of 28 21. Kendrick Lamar 21 of 28 22. 2 Chainz 22 of 28 23. 2 Chainz 23 of 28 24. Joe Budden 24 of 28 25. Schoolboy Q Source:Twitter 25 of 28 26. Eve Source:Twitter 26 of 28 27. Nas 27 of 28 28. Diddy 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Your Favorite Rapper’s Reading Level Your Favorite Rapper's Reading Level

