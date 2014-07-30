Twitter Proves These 28 Rappers Are Probably Smarter Than You

[anvplayer video=”4244624″]
The Internet can make you question one’s reading comprehension anytime you sign in, well, anywhere. America reads at a 7th and 8th grade levels, which might be a little harder to believe because newspapers tend to print at a 5th grade reading level so everyone can understand.
On social media, all bets are off. And, specifically, with your favorite rappers who tweet what they want and when they want (before their tweets are mysteriously deleted), the rules don’t apply.
Time made a tool that can analyze a timeline to see just how smart one’s tweets are. The average person tweets at a fourth-grade level, but let’s see how these 28 rappers do. You might be surprised.
Your Favorite Rapper's Reading Level
Your Favorite Rapper's Reading Level
1. Juicy J1 of 28
2. T.I.2 of 28
3. Drake3 of 28
4. Jay ZSource:Twitter 4 of 28
5. Kanye West5 of 28
6. Nicki Minaj6 of 28
7. Plies7 of 28
8. Trick Daddy8 of 28
9. ?uestlove9 of 28
10. Wiz Khalifa10 of 28
11. CommonSource:Twitter 11 of 28
12. Meek Mill12 of 28
13. Wale13 of 28
14. Rick Ross14 of 28
15. David BannerSource:Twitter 15 of 28
16. Gucci Mane16 of 28
17. French Montana17 of 28
18. Lil Wayne18 of 28
19. Soulja Boy19 of 28
20. Iggy Azalea20 of 28
21. Kendrick Lamar21 of 28
22. 2 Chainz22 of 28
23. 2 Chainz23 of 28
24. Joe Budden24 of 28
25. Schoolboy QSource:Twitter 25 of 28
26. EveSource:Twitter 26 of 28
27. Nas27 of 28
28. Diddy28 of 28
