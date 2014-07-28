500 ‘Young African Leaders’ Meet With Pres. Obama [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230915″]

On Monday, 500 participants of the Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders joined Pres. Barack Obama for a town hall meeting. The meeting caps off a summer for a group of promising young African leaders, ages 25 to 35, who spent their time in the United States sharpening their skills at American universities.

