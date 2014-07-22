Amber Rose Explains Twerking In Her ‘Wedding Dress’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218624″]

Remember that really sexy Instagram video of Amber Rose twerking in what appeared to her wedding dress? Well, we caught up with the “School Dance” actress and guess what?! False alarm.

Amber Rose is known for her killer curves (and platinum blonde fade) yet some fans were shocked when the Muva Rose Bud did something as daring as twerk in her wedding dress. But Amb says, “That twerk video was not in my wedding dress. That was like a rehearsal dinner that we had before the wedding and it just happened to be white. My wedding dress was way more banging than that.”

And, despite what you may be thinking Wiz Khalifa did not care. “He knows I love him to death. He knows I like to have fun. He knows I’m a bit obnoxious sometimes and that’s who he married.”

Watch the self-proclaimed bald headed scallywag dispel rumors, above.

