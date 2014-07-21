Tyler Perry Sued For Alleged Unfair Dealings With Government Officials [VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4230935″]

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia entertainment company is suing Tyler Perry, accusing the filmmaker of unfairly working with government officials to transform a former military base into a studio for Perry’s company.

Atlanta-based Ubiquitous Entertainment Studios filed the federal lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court. Also named as defendants are the U.S. Army and a government authority working to redevelop Fort McPherson, a former Army base south of downtown Atlanta.

Ubiquitous says its CEO met with the authority’s chairman in December 2011 to share its vision of creating a movie studio and entertainment complex at the site. The company says Perry tried to persuade the authority to negotiate a similar deal with his company instead.

Calls to Perry’s Atlanta studios were referred to a publicist in California, who couldn’t be reached Friday morning.