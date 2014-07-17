Iggy Azalea’s BF Nick Young Weighs In on Haters

Iggy Azalea’s boyfriend is speaking out about the flack she’s getting from haters, including one Nicki Minaj.

Minaj was accused of starting a war with Azalea — whose “Fancy” has become the hit of summer — at the BET Awards last month by criticizing her younger rival for using a ghostwriter.

Minaj, 31, denied the shot was aimed at the 24-year-old star from Down Under. But Azalea’s man tells Confidenti@l he’s not so sure he believes her.

“Iggy is doing big things and that is what is scaring people,” Lakers star Nick Young said on Tuesday at the Body at ESPYs party celebrating ESPN Magazine’s sixth annual Body Issue. “She is going to brush it off. She won’t let it get to her. She is number one — what can you do? She’s at the top right now, so of course they are going to come at you.”

In her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the June 29 ceremony, Minaj said: “What I want the world to know about Nicki Minaj is when you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it.”

The remark was assumed to be a dig at Azalea, but the former “X Factor” judge dismissed that idea, tweeting that “The media puts words in my mouth all the time and this is no different,” adding that she had “congratulated Iggy on the success of Fancy, publicly.”

Whether Minaj meant it as a slight or not, the fallout from the episode was very real. At the time, Azalea said she was “unbothered by anything that ‘happened’ at the BET awards.” But Young says that’s not quite the whole story.

“I had to deal with the aftermath of all that,” he told us, “when she came home and was going through her phones, hearing everybody talking trash about her. I had to be there for her.”

The shooting guard, who has been dating Azalea for nearly a year, says he “most definitely” helps his lady deal with the stress of being a star.

“We always hang out and try to get her mind off what is going on out there on the news,” he says. “We go roller-skating, to theme parks and Six Flags and try to have a good time and do down-to-earth stuff. We have sweats on, hoodies on at Six Flags, just us two, and you will never know (who we are).”

The relationship has meant some stress for Young — when the two are going out for a night on the town.

“It takes four or five hours for her to get ready,” he told us. “I get on the computer and watch TV. For women, it takes them forever. They got to do a lot — hair, make up, earrings, and they go through four or five outfits.”

