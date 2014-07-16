Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Your Best Sex Ever: 11 Ways To Orgasm [VIDEO]


KissDetroit.com

Posted July 16, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

african-american-couple-sex1

Ladies, are you frustrated and unsatisfied with your orgasms? Do you want to know more about your different spots, female ejaculation (aka squirting), and how to go from Zero orgasms- to- MULTIPLE orgasms?

Watch the two video snippets below from Radio One Detroit’s Women’s Empowerment Expo to learn how to achieve your best sex ever and have a WOW experience every time from sex expert Devi Ward who says she can have 5-30+ orgasms during a single sex session!

In part one you’ll learn how to find your A-Spot, G-Spot and P-spot (yep, you have all those spots):

[anvplayer video=”4281884″]

Part two will give you tips on how to communicate with your partner for longer lasting “Big Os”:

[anvplayer video=”4281883″]

You’re welcome!

READ MORE: 

O-M-G! This New Sex Toy Is An Oral Sex Simulator & We’re Dying To Try It

Hot & Healthy: 5 Reasons Fit Women Have Better Sex

Singer Beyonce and husband Jay Z perform on stage at the 56th Annual GRAMMY(R) Awards at STAPLES Ce

11 Raunchy Secrets We Learned About The Carters' Sex Life From 'Beyonce'

6 photos Launch gallery

11 Raunchy Secrets We Learned About The Carters' Sex Life From 'Beyonce'

Continue reading 11 Raunchy Secrets We Learned About The Carters’ Sex Life From ‘Beyonce’

11 Raunchy Secrets We Learned About The Carters' Sex Life From 'Beyonce'

How To , sex , VIDEO

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now