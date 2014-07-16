Your Best Sex Ever: 11 Ways To Orgasm [VIDEO]

Ladies, are you frustrated and unsatisfied with your orgasms? Do you want to know more about your different spots, female ejaculation (aka squirting), and how to go from Zero orgasms- to- MULTIPLE orgasms?

Watch the two video snippets below from Radio One Detroit’s Women’s Empowerment Expo to learn how to achieve your best sex ever and have a WOW experience every time from sex expert Devi Ward who says she can have 5-30+ orgasms during a single sex session!

In part one you’ll learn how to find your A-Spot, G-Spot and P-spot (yep, you have all those spots):

[anvplayer video=”4281884″]

Part two will give you tips on how to communicate with your partner for longer lasting “Big Os”:

[anvplayer video=”4281883″]

You’re welcome!

