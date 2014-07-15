Did K. Michelle Actually Admit To Having Butt Surgery In Recent Rant?

According to Vlad TV, K. Michelle is tired of women online picking on her. During her recent tour, the singer called out women who have been taunting her online.

She took to her Instagram to fuss out the mean girls who keep shading her about her behind being fake. Said K.,

“I post the pictures and watch all the ugly chicks hate. We get it. You think my ass is fake, you think looking like spongebob is better. Understand this your man Loves it. My DM’s will hurt your feelings. Now carry on miserable. Go to sleep ugly and wake up ugly. Salute to my real chicks. I love y’all support!”

Wow…that was umm…thorough!

However, Vlad TV says that last week while answering questions from her fans, the singer confessed to having surgery on her backside. A fan reportedly asked K. how to get a nice booty and K. tweeted,

“try working out and fat transfer [that’s what I did].”

Maybe it’s just us…but we never saw anything wrong with her before! We always thought she was great just the way she was. If she really did do something our concern would be more for her health than anything else.

Hang in there K.!

Now…DISCUSS!

Watch K. Michelle discuss her racy Instagram photos with TheUrbanDaily.com!

[anvplayer video=”4244760″]

