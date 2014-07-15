Sports
Akron Plans Party for LeBron’s Homecoming


The Associated Press

Posted July 15, 2014
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James’ hometown is planning a big party for his homecoming.

Akron city spokeswoman Stephanie York says details of the event are still in the works – but it will be big.

York tells the Akron Beacon Journal (HTTP://BIT.LY/1NCYBRR ) that it will be “a city-wide community event where everyone can welcome him home.”

The city is working with the LeBron James Family Foundation to coordinate the homecoming event. York says the date will be determined by the NBA star’s schedule.

James announced Friday he would return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after leaving the team four years ago to play for the Miami Heat.

City Council President Garry Moneypenny announced the event during Monday’s council meeting, just before members passed a resolution thanking James for deciding to come home.

 

