Business
Home > Business

WATCH: 16-YEAR-OLD Opens World’s First Sneaker Pawn Shop


Donovan X. Ramsey

Posted July 14, 2014
2 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230953″]

Meet Chase Reed, a 16-year-old sneaker enthusiast from Harlem who just opened the world’s first sneaker pawn shop. NewsOne sat down with Chase to learn how he turned his love for shoes into a burgeoning business. Watch him tell his amazing story. Read more of Chase’s story.
black , business , Chase Reed , exclusive video , Harlem , interview , Sneaker Pawn , sneakers , tennis shoes , VIDEO

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading WATCH: 16-YEAR-OLD Opens World’s First Sneaker Pawn Shop

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now