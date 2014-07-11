Taffi Dollar Recalls Meeting Her Husband for the First Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Follow @Elev8Official

Taffi Dollar is an amazing woman!

We read her book and out it on our summer must reads list!

In her new book, Embracing the Love God Wants You to Have, Pastor Taffi Dollar invites us into an intimate conversation as a pastor, wife, mother, sister, and friend, exploring the topic that’s closest to the hearts of every woman: relationships.

So much of a woman’s happiness hinges upon the quality of her bonds with others. But many women struggle in striking that all-important balance between giving and receiving love. In their determination to give to others, women often ignore their own need for self-sustenance.

She gave us an insightful interview!

Watch Part I is below:

[anvplayer video=”4244644″]

We have so much more for you later! Keep checking back for Part 2!

Read:

Like Elev8 On Facebook To Enrich Your Mind, Body & Soul!

Also On The Chicago Defender: