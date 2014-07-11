Taffi Dollar Recalls Meeting Her Husband for the First Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In her new book, Embracing the Love God Wants You to Have, Pastor Taffi Dollar invites us into an intimate conversation as a pastor, wife, mother, sister, and friend, exploring the topic that’s closest to the hearts of every woman: relationships.
So much of a woman’s happiness hinges upon the quality of her bonds with others. But many women struggle in striking that all-important balance between giving and receiving love. In their determination to give to others, women often ignore their own need for self-sustenance.
She gave us an insightful interview!
Watch Part I is below:
