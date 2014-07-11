Lawd have mercy! They are jumping for joy in Cleveland ’cause the prodigal son is coming home

That’s right, LeBron James is returning to … Cleveland.

In a dramatic move announced Friday via an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the sweepstakes for the biggest free agent on the market and best player in the world.

Here’s what USA Today Sports is reporting:

What once seemed inconceivable is now a reality. LeBron James is a Cavalier again. Let that sink in. LeBron James is a Cavalier again. “When I left Cleveland, I was on a mission,” James told SI. “I was seeking championships, and we won two. But Miami already knew that feeling. Our city hasn’t had that feeling in a long, long, long time. My goal is still to win as many titles as possible, no question. But what’s most important for me is bringing one trophy back to Northeast Ohio.” The magnetic pull of returning to Cleveland, where James spent the first seven years of his NBA career, and trying to bring the city its first major championship since 1964 was too strong to resist. “To make the move I needed the support of my wife and my mom, who can be very tough,” James told SI. “The letter from Dan Gilbert, the booing of the Cleveland fans, the jerseys being burned — seeing all that was hard for them. My emotions were more mixed. It was easy to say, ‘OK, I don’t want to deal with these people ever again.’ But then you think about the other side. What if I were a kid who looked up to an athlete, and that athlete made me want to do better in my own life, and then he left? How would I react? I’ve met with Dan, face-to-face, man-to-man. We’ve talked it out. Everybody makes mistakes. I’ve made mistakes as well. Who am I to hold a grudge?”

Read more at http://www.eurweb.com/2014/07/move-over-miami-lebron-james-is-going-home-to-cleveland/#41jAQUAw80iszMW3.99