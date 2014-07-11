EUR on the Scene: ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ Red Carpet (Watch)

The red carpet for the “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” the follow up to the box-office smash “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” was held in San Francisco and EURweb associate LaCora Stephens was there to speak with cast members and director Matt Reeves.

The City by the Bay was literally the perfect location for the global premier of “Dawn of The Planet of the Apes.” Thunderous sounds of nature matched with ominous fog created a reflection of the dark sequel. Though the mood was set, celebs were all smiles to present the summer blockbuster to hundreds of eager moviegoers.

Director Matt Reeves spoke candidly to Stephens, about the doubters of the two year challenge of creating a successful film of the franchise. He mentioned that though it was a challenge directing the film.

“I think it was a crazy rush and I am very proud of the film, so it might be just enough!”

And, his assertion is correct because our associate highly recommends the film. The progression and characters are enough to keep you interested, but the effects by Weta Digital will keep you on the edge of your seat! Reeves says, “You will feel that it is uncannily real.”

The emotionality of “Rise” was great, but “Dawn” pushes the reality so much further. Some actors like Karin Konoval actually studied and spent time with the apes to manifest realism. While other actors like Kirk Acevedo simply loved working on the film because it’s something that’s apart of you since being a kid. Not to mention working with actors like Gary Oldman. He stated, “Matt Reeves put together a hell of a film.”

“Dawn of The Planet of the Apes” is guaranteed to be a blockbuster hit. Even San Francisco 49er Eric Reid added he’s a huge fan and has been waiting for this movie to come out. After that plug, you have to check it out. Our associate, LaCora Stephens, feels that “Dawn” will take you on an incredible, indelible journey.

Watch