Blacks And Latinos Receive Worse Plea Deals Than White Or Asian Defendants

[anvplayer video=”4230957″]
A new study conducted by the Vera Institute of Justice titled, “Race and Prosecution in Manhattan,” revealed that Black and Latino defendants in Manhattan are more likely to be held pretrial proceedings and ultimately sentenced to prison than white or Asian defendants.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos Launch gallery
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
1. IMG_0535 (2)1 of 34
2. IMG_0534 (2)2 of 34
3. IMG_0536 (2)3 of 34
4. IMG_0540 (2)4 of 34
5. IMG_0541 (2)5 of 34
6. IMG_0542 (2)6 of 34
7. IMG_0563 (2)7 of 34
8. IMG_0560 (2)8 of 34
9. IMG_0559 (2)9 of 34
10. IMG_0556 (2)10 of 34
11. IMG_0555 (2)11 of 34
12. IMG_0543 (2)12 of 34
13. IMG_0566 (2)13 of 34
14. IMG_0569 (2)14 of 34
15. IMG_0571 (2)15 of 34
16. IMG_0574 (2)16 of 34
17. IMG_0575 (2)17 of 34
18. IMG_0576 (2)18 of 34
19. IMG_0577 (2)19 of 34
20. IMG_0579 (2)20 of 34
21. IMG_0580 (2)21 of 34
22. IMG_0581 (2)22 of 34
23. IMG_0587 (2)23 of 34
24. IMG_0589 (2)24 of 34
25. IMG_060725 of 34
26. IMG_0602 (2)26 of 34
27. IMG_060127 of 34
28. IMG_0597 (2)28 of 34
29. IMG_0595 (2)29 of 34
30. IMG_0594 (2)30 of 34
31. IMG_0608 (2)31 of 34
32. IMG_0560 (2)32 of 34
33. IMG_0581 (2)33 of 34
34. Group Shot34 of 34
comments – add yours