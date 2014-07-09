Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

What would Amber Rose sacrifice for Wiz Khalifa?


Roz Edward

Posted July 9, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Wiz Khalifa Amber Rose

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are one of hip hop’s cutest couples, and they are very open about their love for one another. Amber loves Wiz so much she’s willing to make a huge sacrifice.

Listen to her on “The D.L. Hughley Show” to hear what she would give up for Wiz in this exclusive interview.

 

In addition, Amber talks about her new role in the new “School Dance” movie. Hear how it was working with Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. Plus, hear how she responded when asked about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in this edition of This or That!

 

INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family

34 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family

INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook! [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=hellobeautifulofficial height="260"]

Keep Up With The D.L. Hughley Show On Facebook!

amber rose , Amber Rose radio interview , D.L. Hughley , D.L. Hughley Show , Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now