What would Amber Rose sacrifice for Wiz Khalifa?

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are one of hip hop’s cutest couples, and they are very open about their love for one another. Amber loves Wiz so much she’s willing to make a huge sacrifice.
Listen to her on “The D.L. Hughley Show” to hear what she would give up for Wiz in this exclusive interview.
In addition, Amber talks about her new role in the new “School Dance” movie. Hear how it was working with Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart. Plus, hear how she responded when asked about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in this edition of This or That!
INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family
INSTADAILY: Amber Rose, Wiz Khalifa & Baby Bash Are One Big Adorable Family
