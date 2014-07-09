This Is How Some Women Want To Be Helped If They Are Being Harassed On The Street

[anvplayer video=”4230966″]

If you’re a woman, there’s a good chance you may have been harassed on the street. Have you ever wanted to someone to help you when you were in that most uncomfortable situation? Or if you’re a man, have you seen a woman being harassment on the street but wasn’t sure how to help her? Well, NewsOne interviewed some women in New York City and asked them to give their suggestions of ways someone could intervene in the event they are being harassed.

Also, NewsOne, along with special guest @FeministaJones, will host a town hall on Twitter July 10 at 12 p.m. on the issue of street harassment and we’ll discuss practical ways we can all help stop it. Use the hashtag #YouOKSis?

For now, check out our video to see what women have to say about street harassment.