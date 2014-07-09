Uncategorized
Fashion Flashback: Tika Sumpter, ‘Who Let Me Wear That?!’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Posted July 9, 2014
When a team of stylists and makeup artists are at your beck and call for every red carpet event you would think that celebrities would have no regrets. Think again. Trends are out as fast as they are in so it’s easy to have a few mishaps, especially as a celebrity. We caught up with actress and star of the new James Brown biopic “Get On Up”, Tika Sumpter and asked her about a few of her red carpet choices. You’re gonna laugh at her responses! Check out.

