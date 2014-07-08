Entertainment
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Apollo Nida Sentenced To 8 Years!


Roz Edward

Posted July 8, 2014
“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” husband Apollo Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison by a federal court judge today after pleading guilty to bank fraud and ID theft following a four-year scheme that raked in more than $2.3 million. Apollo was facing 30-years but was given leniency after he cooperated with authorities (a.k.a. he snitched).

“The government did what they had to do,” Nida said before leaving the courthouse. When asked if he was unhappy about the sentence, he said, “Whatever the judge gave.”

Apollo was given a voluntary surrender option so he can turn himself in on a later date.

Well, eight years is better than 30.

