Meet Mathew Knowles’ 2nd Baby Mama TaQoya Branscomb (Photos)

According to multiple media reports, Mathew Knowles was really getting “turnt up” in 2010. That was the year that he allegedly impregnated his first baby mama outside of his marriage, Alexsandra Wright, who gave birth to their child, Nixon.

It is also apparent that Knowles, 63, also knocked up Taqoya Branscomb in 2010, a Houston native. 2010 has proven to be a nightmare year for Knowles. It was also the year that his former wife, Tina Knowles, filed for divorce. And it was the year that Beyoncé fired her father as her manager.

And, at 30 years of age, Branscomb is younger than Knowles’ own daughter Beyoncé, which probably produces ill feelings in the Tina Knowles household.

Branscomb is a real estate agent and former model. So, unlike Wright, who didn’t get the child support she desperately needed and had to move into a homeless shelter, Branscomb appears self-sufficient.

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want Knowles to cut a child support check. In fact, Branscomb went to Harris County courthouse to request a paternity test, get child support and then have Knowles pay for her attorney fees.

If Wright could speak to Branscomb right now, she’d probably say “good luck getting those checks.”

Take a look at photos of Knowles’ 2nd alleged baby mama Taqoya Branscomb.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »