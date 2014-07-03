Super Bowl Benefited From Civil Rights Fight

What does the Super Bowl have to do with the struggle for civil rights? Let Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. break it down for your real quick. During this year’s Rainbow Push Coalition Conference, Rev. Jackson explained the NFL’s super Sunday would not be what it is today without accomplishments of the Civil Rights movement. Jackson stated the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers would not exist if the movement had not pulled down the “cotton curtain.” Jackson also highlighted other companies who have set up shop in the South as beneficiaries of African Americans fight for equal rights.

[anvplayer video=”4281965″]

