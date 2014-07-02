‘Think Like A Man’ Star Gary Owen On Being Married To A Black Woman: ‘I Forget She’s Black’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4218639″]

Gary Owen may have played a character who had a white wife in the hilarious rom-com “Think Like A Man Too,” but in real life, the comedian is happily married to Kenya Duke, a Black woman. (But, if you’ve heard any of his stand-up routines, you already know this.) Gary and Kenya have been together for 16-years and married for 11. And after interviewing them on the red carpet of the 2014 BET Awards, it’s clear that they’re still very much in love.

Gary and Kenya opened up to #TeamBeautiful about the affects of race in their relationship and how they’ve kept it fresh all these years. “It’s not like I come home and be like ‘Oh my god, you’re Black and I’m white” he joked. “I forget she’s black until this stuff happens, ’til you guys interview us,” he added.

Hit the play button to hear the couple’s advice for a long and healthy union and how they deal with each others race.

