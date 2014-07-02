Marsha Ambrosius Performs “Run” And Talks Openly About Floetry Breakup [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

[anvplayer video=”4244648″]

Marsha Ambrosius‘ second solo album, “Friends & Lovers,” drops July 15 and she can’t contain her excitement about it.

In this exclusive interview with the singer, she spoke about how “Friends & Lovers” is a continuation from her debut “experimental” album, “Late Nights and Early Mornings,” and gets real about her sexuality. She also spoke candidly about the Floetry split.

“When we first started out, I was already writing and producing. Nat was a poet,” said Ambrosius. “I called her to do a song called ‘Fantasize’ I already had and put some poetry to it, and it became a fusion of two solo artists that did something awesome together. So when it works, it works, and it didn’t work anymore.

“When you disagree on where you are in your lives you can’t create,” she continued. Watch her entire interview and performance below and remember to pick up her new album, “Friends & Lovers” (RCA Records) on July 15.

