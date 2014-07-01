9-Year-Old Girl Turns In Parents For Dealing Drugs

A very brave Barnesville, Minn., 9-year-old girl made a tough call when she decided to walk in to a police station to inform officials that her parents were not only growing but selling and smoking marijuana at her home, according to the Star Tribune.

The pint-sized fourth grader who has not been identified for obvious reasons, reportedly told officers that her mom and dad kept the marijuana plants under their house. Upon telling police about the location of the plants, the child also mentioned how whenever her parents smoked the drug, the smell would waft throughout her home and its odor would make her feel sick. The girl also explained to police how she feared her dog’s health would negatively be affected by the marijuana harbored in the home.

According to Barnesville Police Officer Ryan Beattie, who spoke to the Star Tribune, the child was well-versed enough to provide him with all the facts they needed to take the appropriate action, stating, “She was a very brave, very smart, very articulate little girl. It was almost like interviewing an adult. She appeared to have intelligence far above a normal little girl … [and] she gave some pretty specific information about things, like types of drug paraphernalia, that no young person ought to have knowledge about.”

When police searched the girl’s home, they reportedly uncovered seven marijuana plants growing under the residence, just as the child stated. Officers also stumbled upon drug paraphernalia and a substance that tested positively for the narcotic meth.

Reportedly, the charges against the child’s parents are still pending until the laboratory testing of the drugs and plants found at the residence are conclusive.

Meanwhile the little girl has reportedly been temporarily removed from her home and placed with her grandparents.

