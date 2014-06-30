Rapper Astro Takes On Hollywood In “Earth To Echo” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[anvplayer video=”4244649″]

On July 2nd Brooklyn MC and “X-Factor” alum Astro (real name Brian Bradley) appears in his first feature film, “Earth To Echo.” In the Dave Green directed sci-fi fantasy, Astro plays a kid named Tuck who, along with a group of his friends, discovers an extraterrestrial presence causing strange things to happen in their neighborhood.

In this exclusive interview with TheUrbanDaily.com Astro talks about what he has in common with his character, the comparisons to “E.T.” and whether he believes in aliens.

“Tuck Simms is a really ambitious kid. He doesn’t settle for less,” he says of his character. “If he wants to know something he has to know it. There is no way around it. That’s why they go on this adventure.”

