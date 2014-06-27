Entertainment
NAACP Goes To Congress For Voting Rights


NewsOne Now

Posted June 27, 2014
The battle for voting rights continues to rage on. Lorraine C. Miller, interim president & CEO of the NAACP, joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss voter suppression tactics being implemented across the nation to intimidate minority voters in an attempt to keep us from the polls.

