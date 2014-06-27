Detroit Shutting Off Residents’ Water, Human Rights Violation?

Detroit has begun the process of shutting of water to thousands of residents with past due balances in order to address the city’s growing debt and budget deficit. Residents and activists say this is a violation of human rights, and have petitioned the United Nations.

Darryl Latimer the Deputy Director of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and Monica Lewis Patrick, Co-Founder of We The People Detroit joined Roland Martin Friday on NewsOne Now to debate the city’s move to terminate water service to those who have delinquent accounts.

