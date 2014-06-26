Keepin’ Up With The Law: French Montana Faces Judge For Driving Violation

Kardashian Kurse? No, we’ll just write this one off as an unfortunate situation.

Rapper French Montana went in front of a judge in a Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday morning to fight charges that claim the 29-year-old rapper was driving without his license.

Coke Boyz CEO was allegedly taken into custody for driving without proper I.D. on Feb. 1 outside of B.B. King;s on 42nd Street. The Bronx rapper was charged with a misdemeanor of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

His lawyer, Javier Solano, explains that the Feb. 1 arrest was due to a mix-up.

“They claimed he didn’t have insurance coverage, but with these guys, the insurance is usually handled by their manager and that was part of the mix-up.”

Luckily for him, Montana was in good spirits as he left the Manhattan Criminal Court. According to PageSix, Montana shared with reporters that Kris Jenner is all for him and Khloe’s relationship saying, “I love her, she loves me.”

By now, we all know that the way to the Kardashians’ heart is through their mother’s heart but let’s just pray this is the last of Montana’s mix-ups with the law.

