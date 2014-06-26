Comprehensive Dentist, Dr. Hazel Glasper joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the dental health crisis in America. According to Dr. Glasper, 95% of the population have MAJOR dental issues and 80% of the population have some form of gum disease. To combat the dental health crisis, Dr. Glasper launched Teach Me Dental that is dedicated to educate and empower you on dental health issues.

