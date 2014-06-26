Entertainment
Dental Health Crisis


NewsOne Now

Posted June 26, 2014
Comprehensive Dentist, Dr. Hazel Glasper joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the dental health crisis in America. According to Dr. Glasper, 95% of the population have MAJOR dental issues and 80% of the population have some form of gum disease. To combat the dental health crisis, Dr. Glasper launched Teach Me Dental that is dedicated to educate and empower you on dental health issues.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

 

