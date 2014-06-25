Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Library of Congress Acquires Historic Black Video Archive


NewsOne Now

Posted June 25, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Julieanna Richardson, founder and executive director of The HistoryMakers joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the Library of Congress’s acquisition of The History Makers.

[anvplayer video=”4230990″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Julieanna Richardson , library of congress , newsone now , Roland Martin , The History Makers

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Library of Congress Acquires Historic Black Video Archive

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now