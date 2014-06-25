Library of Congress Acquires Historic Black Video Archive

Julieanna Richardson, founder and executive director of The HistoryMakers joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the Library of Congress’s acquisition of The History Makers.

[anvplayer video=”4230990″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On The Chicago Defender: