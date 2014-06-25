Entertainment
Film Breaks Down the Rules of Racism


NewsOne Now

Posted June 25, 2014
On Wednesday, Tariq Nasheed joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” to discuss his new documentary “Hidden Colors 3: The Rules of Racism.” The documentary takes a look at systematic racism in the United States.

