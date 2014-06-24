Prettie Girls: The Line of Black Dolls You Have To Check Out

Trent T. Daniel, founder of the One World Doll Project, and Stacey McBride-Irby, creator of Prettie Girl Dolls, joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now” Tuesday to discuss the definition of beauty as it relates to the kind of dolls and toys that are available to black girls. Daniel and McBride-Irby also talked about how the Prettie Girl doll line helps black girls embrace their own self image.

