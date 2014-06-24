Police: No Description of Gunman at Concert Venue

DENVER (AP) — Investigators haven’t been able to develop a description of a gunman who opened fire on an SUV carrying rapper ScHoolboy Q after a concert at the Red Rocks amphitheater near Denver.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Techmeyer said Tuesday that witnesses did not get a good look at the gunman because the suspect was hidden by bushes and fled into the darkness. The shooting happened late Thursday in a parking lot near Red Rocks, injuring three people but not the Los Angeles rapper.

Techmeyer says there is a possibility the gunman targeted ScHoolboy Q but the investigation is ongoing. He says the mountainous terrain of the concert venue in the foothills west of Denver and the darkness are making detectives’ work more difficult.

About 4,500 people attended the concert.