Marion Barry Sets The Record Straight on ‘NewsOne Now’


NewsOne Now

Posted June 24, 2014
0 reads
Former Washington D.C. mayor, Marion Barry set the record straight about his 1990 drug arrest on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. Barry’s new book, Mayor for Life: The Incredible Story of Marion Barry, Jr. details his life story beginning in Mississippi all the way to becoming the mayor of Washington D.C.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Marion Barry , Mayor For Life , newsone now , Roland Martin , Washington D.C.

