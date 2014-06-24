Marion Barry Sets The Record Straight on ‘NewsOne Now’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Former Washington D.C. mayor, Marion Barry set the record straight about his 1990 drug arrest on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. Barry’s new book, Mayor for Life: The Incredible Story of Marion Barry, Jr. details his life story beginning in Mississippi all the way to becoming the mayor of Washington D.C.

