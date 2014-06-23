Watch Keyshia Cole & Iggy Azalea Rock The Stage With A Sexy Performance Of ‘Coming Out’ [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4282071″]

That void you’ve been feeling, for an artist who can channel your emotion with a raw and gritty passion, is over. Our girl Keyshia Cole is back with her new album “Point Of No Return” and we have this overwhelming feeling it’s going be her best project to date. “Point of No Return,” is set to feature collaborations with R. Kelly, 2 Chainz, Future, Birdman, Wale, and Juicy J. Can we say…YASSS?!

Keyshia’s been making headlines for matters unrelated to her music, but that hasn’t stopped the Oakland native from focusing on her forthcoming projects (or smiling, for that matter). Keyshia laced the “Other Woman” soundtrack with her upbeat jam, “Coming Out” with Iggy Azalea and dropped her single “Rick James” shortly after.

She followed-up that release with “She“–a summer-friendly anthem, produced by DJ Mustard. The daring track proves Keyshia isn’t afraid of her sexuality and open to trying something new. With two singles creating, a buzzworthy freestyle over Chris Brown’s hit “Loyal,” Keyshia is ready to take her Steve Madden stilettos out on the road.

Check out Keyshia’s “Point of No Return” web-series that shows Keyshia as she gears up for her “Point of No Return” tour, beginning July 12, in Rochester, NY.