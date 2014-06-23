Has the CBC Sold Out To Big Banks?

Rep. G.K. Butterfield and former Congressman Albert R. Wynn joined guest host Angela Rye Monday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss reports of lobbyist manipulating members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Has “the conscience of Congress” sold out to big banks?

