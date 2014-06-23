Entertainment
Has the CBC Sold Out To Big Banks?


NewsOne Now

Posted June 23, 2014
Rep. G.K. Butterfield and former Congressman Albert R. Wynn joined guest host Angela Rye Monday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss reports of lobbyist manipulating members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Has “the conscience of Congress” sold out to big banks?

