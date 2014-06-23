Has the CBC Sold Out To Big Banks?

Rep. G.K. Butterfield and former Congressman Albert R. Wynn joined guest host Angela Rye Monday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss reports of lobbyist manipulating members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Has “the conscience of Congress” sold out to big banks?
[anvplayer video=”4231001″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos Launch gallery
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
1. IMG_0535 (2)1 of 34
2. IMG_0534 (2)2 of 34
3. IMG_0536 (2)3 of 34
4. IMG_0540 (2)4 of 34
5. IMG_0541 (2)5 of 34
6. IMG_0542 (2)6 of 34
7. IMG_0563 (2)7 of 34
8. IMG_0560 (2)8 of 34
9. IMG_0559 (2)9 of 34
10. IMG_0556 (2)10 of 34
11. IMG_0555 (2)11 of 34
12. IMG_0543 (2)12 of 34
13. IMG_0566 (2)13 of 34
14. IMG_0569 (2)14 of 34
15. IMG_0571 (2)15 of 34
16. IMG_0574 (2)16 of 34
17. IMG_0575 (2)17 of 34
18. IMG_0576 (2)18 of 34
19. IMG_0577 (2)19 of 34
20. IMG_0579 (2)20 of 34
21. IMG_0580 (2)21 of 34
22. IMG_0581 (2)22 of 34
23. IMG_0587 (2)23 of 34
24. IMG_0589 (2)24 of 34
25. IMG_060725 of 34
26. IMG_0602 (2)26 of 34
27. IMG_060127 of 34
28. IMG_0597 (2)28 of 34
29. IMG_0595 (2)29 of 34
30. IMG_0594 (2)30 of 34
31. IMG_0608 (2)31 of 34
32. IMG_0560 (2)32 of 34
33. IMG_0581 (2)33 of 34
34. Group Shot34 of 34
comments – add yours