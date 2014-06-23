Entertainment
50 Years Since Freedom Summer, Do We Need Another?


NewsOne Now

50 years ago volunteers risked their lives to help blacks fight for voting rights in Mississippi. On Monday, Rep G.K. Butterfield, Janaye Ingram of the National Action Network and “NewsOne Now” guest host Angela Rye discussed the 50th anniversary of the of the “Freedom Summer.”

