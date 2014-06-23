50 Years Since Freedom Summer, Do We Need Another?

50 years ago volunteers risked their lives to help blacks fight for voting rights in Mississippi. On Monday, Rep G.K. Butterfield, Janaye Ingram of the National Action Network and “NewsOne Now” guest host Angela Rye discussed the 50th anniversary of the of the “Freedom Summer.”
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
