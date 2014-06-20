Entertainment
Native Americans Speak Out On Redskins Controversy


Roz Edward

Posted June 20, 2014
On Friday, Gregg Deal, a Native American activist and Brian Howard from the National Congress of American Indians joined Roland Martin on “NewsOne Now discuss the Redskins name controversy.

On Wednesday, the Washington Redskins lost trademark protection of the team’s nickname. Deal and Howard, both Native American, expressed their views against the use of the derogatory term. Listen below.

