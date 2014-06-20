Entertainment
Kindred Family Soul Talk New Album


NewsOne Now

Posted June 20, 2014
 Kindred Family Soul

Kindred Family Soul joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to talk about their new album, A Couple Friends. During their chat with Martin, Aja and Fatin Dantzler sang a portion of their new single Everybody’s Hustling.

[anvplayer video=”4231006″]
