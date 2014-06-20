Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

How Hollywood Sabotages Black Films


NewsOne Now

Posted June 20, 2014
0 reads
Leave a comment

Pop culture experts and journalists Tim Gordon and Jawn Murray joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss Kevin Hart’s recent comments about African-American cinema and the use of the term “Black movies” to control the genre. Movie producer Will Packer also joined Martin on “NewsOne Now” to talk Black films and the economic implications of so called “Black movies” doing well at the box office. Listen to his comments below.

[anvplayer video=”4231004″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Black Films , Black movies , Entertainment , Jawn Murray , Kevin Hart , newsone now , Roland Martin , Will Packer

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading How Hollywood Sabotages Black Films

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now