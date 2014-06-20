An Intimate Conversation With Danny Gokey [VIDEO]

Danny Gokey is having a great month!

Backed by powerful drums and airy vocal samples, the album’s title track describes “seeing dark and broken pieces” as insight to Gokey’s emotional journey, from struggling with the loss of his wife Sophia Martinez due to surgery complications to jumpstarting his career after placing third on the show.

In memory of her, he founded Sophia’s Heart Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to helping sick and homeless families get back on their feet. The foundation has been financially backed by many organizations and influential figures, including Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen.

We were able to have a great conversation about his new album. Watch our video.

[anvplayer video=”4244657″]

Gokey said he hopes his second album provides inspiration for people struggling in life.

Danny says:

“Sophia’s death could have been an issue that buried me for the rest of my life, but it’s because of her that I have an organization in her name who has already taken more than 75 homeless families off the street. We house them, we clothe them, we feed them and we help them out with other things,”

Make sure to read:

Also On The Chicago Defender: