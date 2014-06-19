Roland Martin Says My Brother’s Keeper Should Stay Focused On Bruhs

One thousand women singed a letter asking for the inclusion of girls in President Barack Obama‘s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Roland Martin shared his viewpoint on what the focus of the initiative should be during Wednesday’s edition of “NewsOne Now.”

Martin believes My Brother’s Keeper should not include girls because President Obama’s had already established the White House Council on Women and Girls to address the needs of young ladies. Do you agree ? Listen to his comments below.

[anvplayer video=”4231010″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On The Chicago Defender: