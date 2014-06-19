Entertainment
Roland Martin Says My Brother’s Keeper Should Stay Focused On Bruhs


NewsOne Now

Posted June 19, 2014
One thousand women singed a letter asking for the inclusion of girls in President Barack Obama‘s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Roland Martin shared his viewpoint on what the focus of the initiative should be during Wednesday’s edition of “NewsOne Now.”

Martin believes My Brother’s Keeper should not include girls because President Obama’s had already established the White House Council on Women and Girls to address the needs of young ladies. Do you agree ? Listen to his comments below.

