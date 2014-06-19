Karyn Parson: Life After Hillary Banks

Former Fresh Prince of Bell Air star Karyn Parson joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her Sweet Blackberry project aimed at teaching children black history and her new Kickstarter campaign. Parson is using the crowdfunding site to fund her latest creative project, The Janet Collins Story, which will be narrated by Chris Rock.

[anvplayer video=”4231012″]

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On The Chicago Defender: