Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Karyn Parson: Life After Hillary Banks


NewsOne Now

Posted June 19, 2014
5 reads
Leave a comment

Former Fresh Prince of Bell Air star Karyn Parson joined Roland Martin Wednesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss her Sweet Blackberry project aimed at teaching children black history and her new Kickstarter campaign. Parson is using the crowdfunding site to fund her latest creative project, The Janet Collins Story, which will be narrated by Chris Rock.

[anvplayer video=”4231012″]
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Chris Rock , crowdfunding , Janet Collins , Karyn Parson , Kickstarter , newsone now , Roland Martin

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading Karyn Parson: Life After Hillary Banks

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now