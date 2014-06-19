Entertainment
Inclusion Of Girls In My Brother’s Keeper


NewsOne Now

Posted June 19, 2014
Lisa Sharon Harper, Brandon Andrews and Rosa Clemente joined Roland Martin Thursday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss inclusion of girls in President Barack Obama‘s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.  Should African-American women and girls be included in the initiative or should they be part of a separate program that focuses on their development?

